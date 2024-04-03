Sancho in line for another chance at Man Utd

Jadon Sancho may reportedly get another chance at Manchester United if the club appoint Jason Wilcox as their director of football.

United’s interest in appointing Jason Wilcox as director of football could bring a significant change for Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag, who has seen a strained relationship with Sancho, might find the dynamic shifting should Wilcox join from Southampton.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eyeing Wilcox, whose impressive tenure at Manchester City included nurturing talents like Jadon Sancho.

Manchester Evening News reports that United is ready to compensate Southampton with a year’s salary to secure Wilcox’s services.

Known for his effective youth development at City, Wilcox’s potential Manchester United role brings hope for Sancho, set for a summer return from Borussia Dortmund, to rejuvenate his career under Ten Hag’s regime.