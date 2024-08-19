Saudi Pro League clubs join race for Man Utd and Aston Villa target

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on signing the defender, but that Leverkusen are eager to keep him at the club.

Romano reports that the Bundesliga champions regard Edmond Tapsoba as ‘untouchable’.

The 25-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen in January 2020 and was a key player for the club in winning the Bundesliga last season.

Tapsoba reportedly has a massive €100 million release clause in his contract at Leverkusen.

Aston Villa and Manchester United are also reported to be monitoring the Burkina Faso international.