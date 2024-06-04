Sheffield Wednesday join Leicester, Luton, Hull and Middlesbrough in chase for Ghanaian midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday has thrown their hat in the ring for IF Elfsborg’s standout midfielder, Michael Baidoo, as reported by Fotbolldirekt.se.

The 25-year-old, who recently extended his contract with Elfsborg until 2027, is now attracting attention from several clubs.

Michael Baidoo has been previously linked with Leicester City, Luton Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Maccabi Haifa, Ludogorets, Ferencvaros, and NEC Nijmegen. Sheffield Wednesday is the latest club to join the pursuit.

Elfsborg has set Baidoo’s transfer fee between €3 million and €4 million (approximately £2.6 million to £3.4 million). This season, Baidoo has made a significant impact with four goals and three assists in twelve Allsvenskan starts.

After finishing 20th in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday is looking to strengthen their squad. Baidoo’s performance has made him a desirable target, and the competition for his signature is heating up as the summer transfer window approaches.