Sir Jim reveals Man Utd transfer shock

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that Manchester United will have to pay £89 million this summer for players the club have already signed.

Ratcliffe revealed the number in a recent interview with Manchester United legend Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast, , which many see as one of the best football podcasts, this week.

“We’re paying for, Antony, we’re buying Antony this summer,” Ratcliffe said on The Overlap podcast.

“We’re buying Sancho this summer. We’re buying Hojlund and we’re buying Casemiro. We’re buying Onana.”

Manchester United are actively trying to sell at least Antony and Casemiro this summer, with Jadon Sancho already having an agreement to make his move to Chelsea permanent in a £25 million deal.

Ratcliffe added: “I don’t know the exact number. I know the bill that we will pay this summer is £89 million for players United signed previously.”