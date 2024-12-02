Spurs and Newcastle ponder January swoop for Lens star

Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly considering making a move for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Telegraph reports that both Premier League rivals could make a move for the 20-year-old, who could leave Lens for £25 million in January.

Reports have previously suggested that Brentford, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton and West Ham have been tracking the young centre-back.

Abdukodir Khusanov has developed into a key player for Lens, since joining the club from Belarussian club Energetik-BGU Minsk just 18 months ago in a €100,000 deal.

Beside the interest from the Premier League, there are also the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Atalanta, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain who have shown interest in the youngster.