Spurs and Newcastle Utd keeping tabs on Union SG star

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are showing interest in Union SG attacker Anan Khalaili as both Premier League clubs assess wide options for the summer window.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Belgium and is now being tracked by clubs looking for pace, flair and long-term attacking upside.

According to The Athletic, Spurs and Newcastle have expressed interest in Khalaili, who remains under contract with Union SG until 2028.

That puts the Belgian club in a strong position, meaning any deal is unlikely to come cheap.

Tottenham are keen to add more quality in wide areas, and Khalaili’s ability to operate on either flank makes him an attractive option. He has registered 12 goal contributions this season.

Newcastle are also in the market for attacking reinforcements following Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona.

For more summer updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 transfer notebook.