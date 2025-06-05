Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt join race for Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target

German clubs Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly the latest clubs to show an interest in signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee this summer.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Stuttgart have ‘added McAtee to their shortlist’ and are ‘monitoring his situation closely’.

Stuttgart are reportedly looking at several different options for his position, but are aware that McAtee would be interested in a move to the Bundesliga.

Plettenberg also reports that Eintracht Frankfurt have made an enquiry, while Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping an eye on the situation.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at City, is attracting strong interest in connection with the 2025 summer transfer window.

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs looking to sign McAtee, after they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.