Sutton: Man Utd can not rely on ‘excellent individual players’ digging them out of trouble

Bournemouth are up against a Manchester United team who are struggling, in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Their meeting at Old Trafford earlier this season ended in a shocking 0-3 win to Bournemouth, while both meetings last season ended in wins to Manchester United.

United manager Erik ten Hag revealed at Friday’s press conference that Marcus Rashford could be available for the clash, while Scott McTominay is likely to miss out.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Bournemouth and United is a 2-1 win to the hosts and if you are into betting on football, you can get odds around 9.40 for this prediction or as some might see it, betting tips.

“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims United should have won their past three games against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool, which I think is based on the fact they were ahead each time and could not see it out, but it leaves me wondering which matches he is watching,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“If you look at the Liverpool game as a whole then they got absolutely battered. Brentford had stacks of chances too and you could argue United were lucky to get back into the game against Chelsea in the first place, when Moises Caicedo helped them out with a poor backpass.

“Bournemouth were brilliant when they won 3-0 at Old Trafford in December, so can they do the double over United? I think they will.

“Will Ten Hag be United’s manager next season? I am pretty sure he won’t.

“I have had problems getting United scores right because they have got some excellent individual players who keep digging them out of trouble but, as we have seen, they can’t rely on that happening in every game.”