Valencia eye loan move for Aston Villa midfielder

Valencia are showing interest in securing a season-long loan for Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea.

Despite Enzo Barrenechea only joining Villa this summer as part of a €22 million deal that also included Samuel Iling-Junior, he has yet to feature in Villa’s Premier League squads.

The Athletic reports that with fierce competition in Villa’s midfield, Valencia sees an opportunity to bring in the 23-year-old Argentine.

While no agreement has been reached, Aston Villa are open to the move.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery commented on Barrenechea last week: “He’s working very well. He has big potential and his process is here with us. I am happy with him… His adaptation in the squad is fantastic.”