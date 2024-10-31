Van Nistelrooy keen to stay on as part of Amorim’s team at Man Utd

Dutch coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has insisted that he is keen to remain at Manchester United until the end of his contract.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was named as assistant manager to Erik ten Hag in the summer and took over as interim manager at the club when Ten Hag was sacked earlier this week.

With Ruben Amorim set to come in as new manager at Manchester United, it is expected that he will bring in his own coaching staff and assistant.

But Van Nistelrooy is keen to remain at Old Trafford, saying: “I’m motivated to stay at Man United. I will go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next.

“I came as an assistant to help the club forward and I’m still motivated to do so in any capacity.”