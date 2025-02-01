West Ham in talks for Portsmouth, Sunderland and Brighton target

West Ham are reportedly in talks to sign striker Daniel Cummings from Scottish giants Celtic.

Sky Sports News reports that West Ham are looking to sign the 18-year-old on a pre-contract agreement for a move in the summer.

West Ham would want to bring in Daniel Cummings to be part of their first-team squad.

The youngster made his debut for Celtic on Wednesday in the Champions League match against Aston Villa.

Celtic have yet to formally offer the striker a new contract, despite his current deal expiring in the summer.

Portsmouth, Sunderland, West Ham and Brighton have all been reported to be interested in the young striker.