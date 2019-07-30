Everton set for a busy few weeks

Everton are earmarked as one of the teams who could break the ‘big-six’ monopoly next season in the Premier League.

However, the truth is that the Toffees need to move quickly to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer window shutting on 8th August.

In the market for a defensive midfielder

The Toffees are set to lose Senegalese defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye to big-spending French giants PSG. The 29-year-old is in Paris ahead of a medical before heading off for a short break.

The midfield’s departure will be a blow to the Toffees. However, it was not an unforeseen move, as the Toffees rejected bids for Gueye from the Parisians in the winter transfer window.

The Merseysider’s have signed England international Fabian Delph from Manchester City. However, Everton boss Marco Silva insists that he is not Gueye’s replacement, which likely means the Toffees making a move for another defensive midfielder.

Desperately short of quality upfront

One of the most urgent areas of the team in need of improvement is the central striker role. Young English starlet Dominic Calvert-Lewin finished last season in possession of the central striking role.

However, that was almost by default, as there were few alternatives for Silva in his squad. The likes of Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun were simply not good enough. Calvin-Lewin is a decent prospect, but he is not clinical enough in front of goal.

The mass media are reporting that the Toffees are in talks with Juventus over signing highly-rated Italian international Moise Kean for a mooted fee of around £36million. He could be a crucial addition to the squad.

A busy few weeks on the blue half of Merseyside

It seems the next few weeks will be busy on the blue half of Merseyside, as director of football Marcel Brands attempts to give boss Marco Silva the player’s he needs to improve his squad.

If the Dutchman fails, then the Toffees hopes of securing a top-six finish next season could go up in smoke.

Will Everton make big moves in the transfer market before the summer window closes?