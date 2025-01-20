Arsenal lining up January move for Norwegian prodigy who is also being linked with Aston Villa, Man City and Man Utd

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Sverre Nypan from Norwegian side Rosenborg this month.

Norwegian outlet TV reports that the Gunners want to do a deal in the 2025 January transfer window, rather than wait until the summer.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe, including Aston Villa, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa could make a January move for Sverre Nypan as well after having scouted the youngster for a while.

Several clubs showed interest in the midfielder over the summer, but had to wait until this month at earlies, as the youngster did not turn 18-years-old before December19th.

The £10million-rated midfielder has been compared to compatriot and Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

