Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd target Brighton youngster

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are vying for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, with a potential fee of £55 million being discussed.

Having made a significant impact since his arrival last year, the 20-year-old has quickly become integral to Roberto De Zerbi‘s setup.

Known for nurturing and selling top talents like Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard, Brighton may soon see Baleba join this list of lucrative departures.

CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal views Carlos Baleba as a possibly more affordable midfield option compared to others like Douglas Luiz, while Liverpool seeks to rejuvenate their squad further.

Manchester United, needing a youthful infusion to replace aging stars such as Casemiro, sees Baleba as a vital target to refresh their midfield dynamics.

Baleba joined Brighton in a £23.2million deal from French side Lille in the 2023 summer transfer window.