Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa, Spurs and Man Utd target’s release clause revealed

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha’s new release clause at Wolves has been revealed to be worth £62 million.

Matheus Cunha signed a new contract until 2029 last week and the Daily Mail reports that the contract includes the release clause, which will be active from the summer.

Cunha has impressed for Wolves in the Premier League this season, despite the club fighting to avoid relegation.

Despite recently having signed a new long-term contract at Wolves, it is expected that there will be plenty of interest and potentially bids for the forward in the summer.

The highly-rated forward was strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the 2025 January transfer window.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.