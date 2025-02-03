Aston Villa, Man Utd, Brighton, Leeds and Brentford target joins Borussia Dortmund on loan

Borussia Dortmund have signed Swedish defender Daniel Svensson on loan from FC Nordsjaelland until the end of the season.

Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger reports that the 22-year-old have moved to Dortmund in the 2025 January transfer window.

Dortmund will reportedly pay Nordsjaelland a loan fee of just over €1 million and the move could become permanent, depending on certain parameters, which could cost the Bundesliga side between €6-7 million.

Aston Villa has been monitoring the Swede and reports suggested that they were ready to compete with their rivals to secure Svensson’s signature.

Manchester United, Brighton, Leeds United and Brentford have also been strongly linked with a move for Svensson.

The 22-year-old has been attracting attention with his standout performances for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, where his composure, defensive strength, and ball-playing ability have caught the eye.

Daniel Svensson earned his first senior cap for Sweden in October and will now continue his career in Germany.