Barcelona line up €25m bid for Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Leverkusen target

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sign Espanyol star Joan Garcia for the €25 million release clause that the goalkeeper has in his contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish giants are ready to pay the release clause and then ‘loan him out to another club’.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Photo by Shutterstock.

Romano continues on his X account: “There are more clubs in the race and no decision has been made at this stage, all open.”

The 23-year-old keeper has impressed this season, drawing serious attention from top European clubs, such as Barcelona, as well as the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports have previously suggested that Aston Villa were frontrunners in the race for the goalkeeper, after Sporting Director Monchi personally watched Garcia in action against Villarreal.

Reports back in April also suggested that Manchester United had made contact over a move for the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Espanyol are under pressure to sell before June to balance their books, making a move likely soon. Garcia’s stellar form has made him one of Spain’s standout goalkeepers this season.