Brighton in talks for Aston Villa, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Nottingham and Man Utd target

Brighton are in advanced negotiations with Olympiakos over the signing of highly-rated teenager Charalampos Kostoulas.

The 18-year-old forward impressed this season with six goals in 21 league appearances and has caught the eye of several European clubs.

Brighton, however, are leading the race and are in talks to sign the youngster in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News reports that the latest proposal includes a fixed fee of £29.4 million, with a further £5 million in potential add-ons.

While an agreement is close, the deal has yet to be finalised.

Kostoulas, who has featured as a No. 10, striker, and right-winger, would add versatility and attacking depth to Brighton’s squad heading into the new season.

Kostoulas is under contract until June 2030 and reports suggests that Olympiakos are reluctant to lose the youngster in the summer.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus were strongly linked with the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Charalampos Kostoulas has been praised for his technical skills and composure on the ball, drawing comparisons to elite midfielders.

Ontheminute.com reported in December that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest had joined the race to sign the midfielder as well.

Evangelos Marinakis is the owner of both Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos and could have an important role in deciding the future of the youngster.