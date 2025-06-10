Brighton signs Aston Villa, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Nottingham and Man Utd target

Brighton have reached an agreement to sign youngster Charalampos Kostoulas from Greek side Olympiacos.

TalkSport journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Kostoulas will undergo a medical at Brighton on Wednesday and the 18-year-old will join the club for around £34 million.

The 18-year-old forward impressed this season with six goals in 21 league appearances and caught the eye of several European clubs ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Kostoulas, who has featured as a No. 10, striker, and right-winger, would add versatility and attacking depth to Brighton’s squad heading into the new season.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus were strongly linked with the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Charalampos Kostoulas has been praised for his technical skills and composure on the ball, drawing comparisons to elite midfielders.

Ontheminute.com reported in December that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest had joined the race to sign the midfielder as well.