Carragher urges Spurs, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa and Liverpool target not to join Man Utd

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Ipswich forward Liam Delap should not join Manchester United this summer.

The Athletic reported yesterday that United executives have held talks with Delap, as the forward plans to speak with all suitors ahead of making a decision on his future in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United want to trigger the £30 million release clause for Delap and sign the forward once the transfer window opens on June 1.

Carragher made the comments on Delap’s future during Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme.

The former Liverpool defender said: “I don’t think Delap should go to Manchester United.

“After what happened with [Rasmus] Hojlund. It’s the biggest club in the world, I think it’s such a big step. I know people will say about league position, but Man United is a monster.

“I think that next step – an Everton or something – being the main man where you’re going to play every week, be the best player.

“He’s the best player at Ipswich, go to another club where you’re that for two years then go to that sort of Man United or whoever, Champions League team trying to compete at that sort of level…”

Reports have suggested that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.