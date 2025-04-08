Collymore urges Ipswich Town star to snub Man Utd in favour of Nottingham Forest move

Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap not to join Manchester United this summer.

Collymore says Delap should snub a move to Manchester United in the 2025 summer transfer window and instead join Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United have earlier in April been reported to be favorites to sign Liam Delap this summer.

“If I was Liam Delap, I would not join Man United this summer,” he wrote in his column for Caughtoffside. “I think they are not a credible enough team at the moment in terms of competing next season – maybe they can do it in the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup, but they certainly would not be able to do it in the Premier League.

“Instead, he should consider joining someone like Nottingham Forest, who are putting their mouth where their mouth is. All he needs to go is look at guys like Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood, who have turned their fortunes around over the last 12 months, and they are now thriving – especially this season.

“I think Delap would enjoy playing there, especially if Forest were to qualify for next season’s Champions League. And in Nuno Espirito Santo, he would be playing for a manager that loves to counter-attack, and that would suit his style a lot more that if he were to go to Old Trafford in the summer.

“Forest are undoubtedly a club on the up. They are a big club with knowledgeable supporters, and I think it would be a perfect fit for him to make the move there in the summer when he inevitable leaves Ipswich.”

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Delap has a clause in his contract at Ipswich Town which allows him to leave for £40 million if the club are relegated from the Premier League.