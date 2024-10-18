Dixon expects Arsenal to sign Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon believes his former club will sign former Manchester United ace Angel Gomes in the summer.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Lille, since leaving Manchester United, and recently made his England international debut.

Angel Gomes is available for a free in the summer as his current contract with the French side expires.

Dixon told Plejmo.com: “I think Angel Gomes would fit in at Arsenal superbly.

“His qualities are clear to see, he’s a very good link-up player and we’ve seen that he can play alongside Declan Rice.

“He’s got a lot of potential and although there will be plenty of clubs looking at him, I could see him at Arsenal next season.”

Gomes has recently also been strongly linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

