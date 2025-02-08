Exclusive: Arsenal and Spurs join race for Icelandic youngster

Arsenal and Tottenham have joined an number of Premier League rivals in tracking Lille’s attacking midfielder, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson.

Ontheminute.com understands that Arsenal and Spurs have joined Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton, Manchester United and Aston Villa in tracking the young Icelandic midfielder.

The 21-year-old Icelandic international has caught the attention of several top clubs after impressing in Ligue 1 and on the international stage.

Arsenal and Spurs have made several checks on the youngster so far this season.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, who starred in Iceland’s 1-0 win over England at Wembley, is gaining valuable Champions League experience.

He primarily operates as a No. 10 but could transition into a deep-lying playmaker, similar to Luka Modric and Christian Eriksen.

Despite concerns over his slight frame, his technical ability and vision make him a sought-after prospect.

With multiple Premier League giants watching closely, a summer transfer battle could be on the horizon.