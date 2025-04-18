Exclusive: Arsenal join Aston Villa, Brighton, Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in race for ‘next Erling Haaland’

Manchester United’s pursuit of Austrian wonderkid Oghenetejiri Adejenughure is becoming increasingly challenging, with Arsenal now entering the competition alongside Aston Villa and Brighton.

Ontheminute.com understands that the talented 18-year-old Liefering striker continues to attract major Premier League attention due to his impressive goal-scoring skills and promising potential.

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure gained significant recognition following standout performances at youth level, particularly excelling during the U17 European Championships.

His abilities earned high praise from Austria national coach Ralf Rangnick, who recently included him in training sessions with senior squad players.

Initially seen by Manchester United as a long-term, cost-effective investment, Adejenughure’s market value and appeal have escalated rapidly.

Ontheminute.com understands that Arsenal’s entry intensifies the battle, as the Gunners also seek emerging talent to enhance their attacking options.

With Aston Villa, Brighton, Manchester United, and Arsenal all now in pursuit, Adejenughure is set to be at the heart of one of the summer’s most intriguing transfer battles.

The 18-year-old who has been dubbed the “next Erling Haaland” is also being targeted by Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The rising competition indicates Adejenughure’s rapidly growing reputation in European football, suggesting a highly contested transfer battle ahead for the young Austrian star.