Exclusive: Aston Villa and Brighton join Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in race for ‘next Erling Haaland’

Manchester United face increased competition in their pursuit of Austrian wonderkid Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, with Aston Villa and Brighton now joining the race.

Ontheminute.com understands that the 18-year-old striker, currently at Liefering, has drawn significant interest across the Premier League after showcasing his exceptional goal-scoring abilities.

Oghenetejiri Adejenughure first made headlines with his impressive performances at youth level, notably shining at the U17 European Championships.

His talent earned recognition from Austria coach Ralf Rangnick, who invited him to train alongside senior national team players.

Manchester United initially viewed Adejenughure as a strategic, long-term signing who could develop into a significant talent at a reasonable price

However, Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa and Brighton’s involvement adds complexity, as both clubs have ambitious plans and are eager to secure young, promising talent.

The 18-year-old who has been dubbed the “next Erling Haaland” is also being targeted by Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The rising competition indicates Adejenughure’s rapidly growing reputation in European football, suggesting a highly contested transfer battle ahead for the young Austrian star.