Exclusive: Aston Villa, Forest and Leverkusen step up chase for Brazilian youngster

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen are considering summer moves for Sao Paulo youngster Nicolas Bosshardt after tracking the Brazilian defender for some time, Ontheminute.com understands.

The 19-year-old left-back has been on the radar of several European clubs following his rapid rise through Sao Paulo’s academy and into the senior setup.

BayArena, Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal were previously revealed to be monitoring Bosshardt, and interest in the teenager has continued to grow ahead of the summer window.

Villa, Forest and Leverkusen are now believed to be assessing whether a move could become possible, with all three clubs attracted by his technical quality, athletic profile and ability to operate both at left-back and in midfield.

Bosshardt has already gained valuable experience in Europe after spending time with VfB Stuttgart as part of Sao Paulo’s youth partnership with the Bundesliga club.

Sao Paulo have worked hard to protect their young talent, extending his contract until December 2029 after previous European interest.

That means any deal is unlikely to be simple or cheap. But with clubs in England and Germany still watching closely, Bosshardt’s future could become one of the more interesting South American transfer stories of the summer.

Bosshardt’s situation is another reminder of how early Premier League clubs are now moving in the global youth market. For more confirmed deals, developing rumours and club-by-club updates, follow our full Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 guide throughout the window.