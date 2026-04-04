Exclusive: Barcelona join Chelsea, Newcastle and Man Utd in race for Belgian winger

Barcelona have now joined the race to sign Ajax winger Mika Godts, creating a four-way battle with Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Spanish giants are closely monitoring the Belgian’s development as they continue to target young, high-potential attackers.

Ontheminute.com understands that Barcelona scouts have been tracking Godts’ progress closely, impressed by his pace, creativity and growing influence in the final third.

Manchester United have already made contact with Ajax, while Newcastle and Chelsea are also firmly in the picture.

Barcelona’s involvement adds a new dimension to the chase, with the club known for developing emerging talent at the highest level.

With interest building across Europe, Ajax could face a major decision this summer.