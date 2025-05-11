Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund join Fulham, Everton, West Ham, Wolves, Leeds United and Burnley in race for Man Utd star

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the likes of Leeds United and Burnley in the race to sign Victor Lindelof.

The news of the interest from Borussia Dortmund comes as the Swedish defender prepares to leave Manchester United upon the expiration of his contract this summer.​

The 30-year-old, who has made over 270 appearances for United since arriving from Benfica in 2017, is attracting interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that Dortmund is the latest club to enter the competition for his signature.

Leeds and Burnley, both recently promoted to the Premier League, have also been reported to be keen to bolster their defenses with experienced top-flight players.

Reports have previously also suggested that the likes of Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Wolves are keeping an eye on the Swedish defender.

Lindelof’s availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen without incurring significant transfer fees.​

Dortmund’s interest suggests they see value in Lindelof’s experience and versatility, potentially offering him a role in their defensive setup as they aim to compete domestically and in Europe.​

As Lindelof assesses his options, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining his next destination.

With interest from both the Premier League and Bundesliga, the Swedish international has several paths to consider as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.