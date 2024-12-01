Exclusive: Ipswich, Leicester and Brighton eye PSV Eindhoven star

Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Brighton & Hove Albion are tracking PSV Eindhoven’s standout Malik Tillman.

The 22-year-old midfielder, formerly of Bayern Munich, has shone in the Eredivisie, playing a pivotal role in PSV’s impressive campaign.

Malik Tillman’s performances have caught the attention of these ambitious clubs, all keen to add creativity and versatility to their squads

With experience in European competitions, the young playmaker is seen as a valuable addition for teams targeting higher league positions.

As the January transfer window approaches, Ontheminute.com understands that Ipswich, Leicester and Brighton are all expected to monitor Tillman’s progress closely, potentially entering the race for his signature.

Tillman has previously also been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa.