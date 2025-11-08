Exclusive: Liverpool join race for Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and Brentford target

Liverpool are the latest club to show interest in Cardoso Varela, the highly rated 16-year-old Portuguese forward at Dinamo Zagreb.

The teenager has already attracted scouts from Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and Brentford, and now Ontheminute.com understands that Liverpool have added him to their watchlist as part of their long-term recruitment strategy.

Varela, a former Porto academy player, has impressed in Croatia with his pace, creativity, and technical ability, making senior appearances despite his young age.

His rapid progress has positioned him as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

Liverpool’s scouting department has been tracking emerging talents across the continent, and Varela fits their profile perfectly.

Dinamo Zagreb are expected to demand around €5 million for the youngster, whose contract runs until 2028.