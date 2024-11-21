Exclusive: Nottingham, Brighton and Aston Villa keeping tabs on forward who is keen on Man Utd move

Aston Villa and Brighton are the latest clubs to show interest in signing Montenegro international forward Nikola Krstovic.

Krstovic has impressed for Lecce this season and recently banged in a hat-trick in Montenegro’s UEFA Nations League tie against Turkey.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have long been linked with the forward, but Ontheminute.com understand that Brighton and Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the highly-rated forward.

Krstovic revealed earlier this season that he would be keen on a move to Manchester United.

“After the match against Torino he (Mirko Vucinic) told me ‘think about the next one’. Where would I never play? In Bari. My dream is Manchester United,” Nikola Krstovic told TeleRoma.

“It’s only the second year here in Lecce. I am very happy, both me and my family. We have friends and we’re enjoying it, so let’s think about the present.”

The 24-year-old joined Lecce from Slovak side DAC in August 2023.

Rangers and Inter Milan have also been linked with the forward in recent months.