Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday fear League One blow in loan chase for Man Utd starlet

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in bringing Manchester United youngster Harry Amass back on loan next season, but fears are growing that their relegation to League One could damage their chances.

Ontheminute.com understands that Wednesday remain admirers of the 19-year-old left-back, who impressed during his previous spell at Hillsborough.

Norwich City and Preston North End are also monitoring the situation, with United expected to make a decision on Amass’ next step during pre-season.

The problem for Wednesday is their new league status. Amass already has Championship experience and Manchester United may prefer him to continue developing at that level if they decide another loan is better than keeping him around the first-team squad.

Wednesday can offer familiarity, regular minutes and a club where the player already knows the environment.

However, Norwich and Preston may now hold an advantage if United decide that Championship football is the best pathway for one of their most highly-rated young defenders.