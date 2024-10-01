Former Brighton and Chelsea boss comments on Man Utd link

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has commented on the reports linking to Manchester United over summer.

Potter was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, before the club opted to stay with current manager Erik ten Hag.

“I am the only coach in world football to be linked with Stoke City and Napoli in the same week,” he said on Sky Sports show Monday Night Football.

“A lot of what I’ve read in the media is untrue and false. I take what the media say with a pinch of salt. I’ve had lots of conversations with lots of people.

“For the respect of everybody, it’s best I keep it private.

“I don’t think anything is impossible but jobs are difficult. That’s the reality of like in the Premier League as if you’re a big club Manchester United and you’re not in the top six, then there’s always going to be scrutiny.

“Sometimes you have to look beyond the results and look at the performances.

“They’ve missed a lot of chances and sometimes teams go through that where you don’t starting reflecting your xG and then a bad day comes along [like on Sunday] and the clouds come over pretty quickly – that’s what they’re facing.”

“The challenge is to have some perspective and to try to rationalise what’s happening and speak logically. After any game, people are emotional as football is about emotions and feelings. The fans want to blame somebody and sometimes it is the manager.

“We make mistakes and aren’t perfect but it’s what we sign up to when we take the job. Whoever lost the game felt they would be under pressure. Ange was under pressure and all of a sudden he’s won four on the trot. You can’t win unless you win.”

Graham Potter has previously worked with new Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth at Brighton.

Potter believes Ashworth is the right man to bring success back to Old Trafford, adding: “I think Dan is part of a team there, as well.

“He will want to support and he will want to help – that’s my experience of working with him. I don’t know anything about the context of Manchester United, but my experience of working with him at Brighton was that he was very supportive.

“He would challenge at the right time but would also want to help and be there for you. Football clubs have to create conditions for coaches to be successful as well, so that is what he’ll be trying to do.”