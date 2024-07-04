Fulham lead race to sign Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham target

Fulham are reportedly leading the race to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United this summer.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is keen to bring in the United youth graduate as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, who is set to join Bayern Munich.

According to Manchester World, Fulham are now favourites to sign the 27-year-old midfielder this summer.

Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham are also reported to be interested in Scotland International star Scott McTominay.

Reports last month also suggested that Turkish giants Galatasaray were keen on signing McTominay and a move that would also include Aaron Wan-Bissaka moving to Turkey.