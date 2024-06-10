Galatasary make €25m bid for Man Utd duo

Galatasaray have reportedly tabled a €25million (£21.2m) bid for Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

Turkish news outlet Milliyet reports that Galatasaray is now awaiting a response from Manchester United. However, it is expected that United’s management will likely reject the bid.

Both players could be on the move this summer, with their contracts due to expire in June 2025.

Scott McTominay, who scored 10 goals in the 2023/24 season, is considered one of United’s most valuable assets and could attract significant interest.

Wan-Bissaka has previously been linked with a move to Inter, while McTominay has been linked with Newcastle United.