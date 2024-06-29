Galatasaray make €15m bid for Man Utd star

Galatasaray have submitted a €15 million (£12.7m) bid for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Turkish giants are now awaiting a response from the Red Devils.

Turkish publication Fanatik reports that if the offer is rejected, they plan to explore other options to secure the player’s services.

According to the report, Galatasaray have already agreed on personal terms with Wan-Bissaka. The decision now hinges on Manchester United’s response to the bid.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and featured in 22 Premier League matches last season.

With only one year remaining on his current contract, the defender has also attracted interest from Everton and a potential return to Crystal Palace.