Ipswich boss confirms exit for Spurs, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa and Man Utd target

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed that striker Liam Delap has been given permission to explore his options for next season.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Ipswich Town this season, since joining the club from Manchester City last summer, but is expected to leave in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Delap has a £30 million relegation release clause in his contract and has recently been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

“Liam’s looking at his options for next year, which I think he is entitled to do and we support him with that,” McKenna said.

“I think we have given him permission to do that this week. It’s a very important decision for his future.

“Of course there is a lot of interest – and rightly so. I think part of his week has been having some of those conversations.

“It looks more likely than not that he will move on this summer and he has interest from pretty much every club in the league, and I don’t think there are many clubs in the world who wouldn’t want to have him.

“(However) nothing is sorted, nothing is done or completed or even very, very, very close, so that process will take its course.”

McKenna added: “We will be proud of the part that we have had in terms of Liam’s development and his contribution this season.

“If he stays with us, we will be delighted, and if he moves on this summer, it will be a positive sign for the club to have developed and sold a player at that sort of level and hopefully it will be a good move for him as well.”

