Liverpool lead chase for Man Utd, Aston Villa and Newcastle target

Liverpool are reportedly leading the chase to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The France international is a free agent after his deal with Italian giants Juventus expired on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been with Juventus since 2019, following a free transfer from PSG.

Adrien Rabiot is reportedly looking for a deal worth at least £80,000 a week and a signing-on fee of around €20m (£17m).

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to “break the bank” to secure the 47-cap France international, who admitted earlier this week that he is yet to make a decision on his future.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been linked with the highly-rated midfielder.