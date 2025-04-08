Man Utd, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool target available for just £38m this summer

FC Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora reportedly has a £38 million release clause in his contract with the Portuguese side.

The 17-year-old has played 16 league games, scored five goals and provided three assists, after breaking into the FC Porto first team this season.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo claims that the young midfielder’s release clause stands are £38 million.

FC Porto are keen for the youngster to sign his first professional contract once he turns 18 in May, according to the report.

Brighton and Liverpool were linked with the youngster in February and remain interested in the midfielder.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa have previously also been linked with a move for Mora.

Mora has impressed scouts from top clubs across Europe in recent weeks, and has also been linked with Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.