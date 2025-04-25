Man Utd boss comments on deal for Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa, Spurs and Chelsea target

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has commented on rumors linking Wolves star Matheus Cunha with a move to Old Trafford.

Reports on Thursday suggested that Manchester United have ‘an agreement in place’ for the Wolves forward to join the club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The report claims that Manchester United will trigger the £62.5 million release clause that Cunha has in his contract, early in the transfer window.

Amorim told the press on Friday: “I could say this is a conversation for the end of the season but I have an idea that is clear because we need to do things early.

“I will not say anything about Matheus because if I say one time I will have to comment on every situation. I am focused on this season and even in the next few games could change our plan for next season.”

The highly-rated forward has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.