Man Utd, Brighton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Spurs target set for Frankfurt talks

Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham is reportedly set to hold talks with German side Eintracht Frankfurt today.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Patrick Berger reports on his X account that Bellingham “will be visiting Eintracht Frankfurt today to get to know the club and hold talks”.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sunderland and Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to reach an agreement over terms, according to the report.

Berger claims that Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig remain interested in the young England midfielder as well.

Manchester United, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham are all watching Bellingham closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats have a strong position in any talks over an exit, as Bellingham’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2028.

The report suggests that scouts from Chelsea and Tottenham have also watched the highly-rated youngster this season.

Crystal Palace and Brentford have previously also been linked with the talented midfielder.