Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest target wants summer exit

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens has told the German club that he wants to leave in the summer.

Sky Sports Deutschland reports that Gittens is not happy with his situation at Borussia Dortmund and is keen on leaving in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Photo by Shutterstock.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly prepared to let the young winger leave and are prepared to reduce the €100 million price tag that they put on Gittens in January.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for the England U-21 star in the January transfer window.

Reports in January also suggested that Bayern Munich were preparing a summer move for the 20-year-old winger.

Gittens joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy setup in 2020 and made his debut for the German side in April 2022.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with Gittens.