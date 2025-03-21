Man Utd closing in on Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea target

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Southampton winger Tyler Dibling in the summer transfer window.

The teenage winger has impressed for Southampton this season and has been linked with a number of Premier League rivals.

GiveMeSport claims that United have ‘opened talks’ to sing the 19-year-old and hope to strike a deal for a fee around £30-35 million.

Reports have previously stated that Southampton want at least £55 million for the highly-rated midfielder, but they might be forced to accept lower bids due to relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with a move from any of them more likely in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also recently reportedly joined the race to sign the youngster.

Dibling has also been strongly linked with a move to RB Leipzig, with the German club reportedly ready to do ‘everything possible’ to sign the youngster.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old’s current contract at Southampton is due to expire in 2027.