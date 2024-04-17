Man Utd eye young Brazilian winger

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Gremio’s young winger, Gustavo Nunes, as part of a strategic shift towards securing more economical transfers.

The 18-year-old Brazilian, who debuted in February, has quickly captured the attention of several top European clubs, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

The Daily Mail reports that a leading Manchester United scout watched Gustavo Nunes in action during Gremio’s Copa Libertadores defeat to Huachipato.

With United unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, the club is adjusting its spending and may need to fund transfers through sales of several high-profile players, potentially including Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, and Anthony Martial, among others.