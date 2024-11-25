Man Utd legend linked with Leicester job

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy is being linked with the available job as Leicester City manager.

The Sun reports that the Dutchman could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League as he is regarded as one of the two favourites for the Leicester job.

Van Nistelrooy impressed during his time as interim Manchester United manager and has been linked with a number of clubs since.

Leicester City executives were impressed by the job Van Nistelrooy did at Manchester United and believe he could save the club from relegation this season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has also been strongly linked with Bundesliga side Hamburg in recent days.

Graham Potter is also reportedly a target for Leicester City and the former Chelsea boss is interested in a return to club management.