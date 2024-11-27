Man Utd legend set to be confirmed as new Leicester manager

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly set to be confirmed as new Leicester City manager.

The Telegrahp reports that the Dutchman is ‘set to be appointed as the new Leicester City manager’, with official confirmation expected soon.

Van Nistelrooy impressed during his time as interim Manchester United manager and has been linked with a number of clubs since.

Leicester City executives were impressed by the job Van Nistelrooy did at Manchester United and believe he is the right man to save the club from relegation this season.

Reports of the interest from Leicester City in Van Nistelrooy first appeared earlier this week, following the club’s sacking of Steve Cooper.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has also been strongly linked with Bundesliga side Hamburg in recent days.