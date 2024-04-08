Man Utd make contact with Palmeiras over move for wonderkid

Manchester United have reportedly approached Palmeiras over a move for Brazilian wonderkid Thalys.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Brazilian side, but has been linked with multiple top European clubs.

Manchester United is keenly monitoring Palmeiras’ rising star Thalys, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe expressing a strong desire for a deal.

The Red Devils have made preliminary inquiries about the 19-year-old striker, according to journalist Jorge Nicola.

Palmeiras, known for nurturing talents like Gustavo Scarpa and the highly-coveted Endrick, now sees Thalys as the next gem possibly heading to Europe.

With a £34 million release clause, Thalys could soon follow in the footsteps of Palmeiras alumni making big moves abroad, as Manchester United awaits his senior debut to potentially secure a swift transfer.