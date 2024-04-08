Man Utd make contact with Palmeiras over move for wonderkid

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have reportedly approached Palmeiras over a move for Brazilian wonderkid Thalys.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Brazilian side, but has been linked with multiple top European clubs.

Manchester United is keenly monitoring Palmeiras’ rising star Thalys, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe expressing a strong desire for a deal.

The Red Devils have made preliminary inquiries about the 19-year-old striker, according to journalist Jorge Nicola.

Palmeiras, known for nurturing talents like Gustavo Scarpa and the highly-coveted Endrick, now sees Thalys as the next gem possibly heading to Europe.

With a £34 million release clause, Thalys could soon follow in the footsteps of Palmeiras alumni making big moves abroad, as Manchester United awaits his senior debut to potentially secure a swift transfer.

