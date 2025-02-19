Man Utd reveal shocking costs of sacking Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy and Ashworth

Manchester United have released their accounts for the final three months of 2024, and those revealed the true costs of sacking Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth.

The club’s latest financial figures showed that Manchester United paid a total of £14.5 million to sack Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Ten Hag was close to being sacked by United in the summer, but the club instead decided to extend his contract after they won the FA Cup.

Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar, Pieter Morel and Ruud van Nistelrooy were all part of the backroom staff that were handed pay-offs as part of the sacking of Ten Hag.

Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United have spent £70 million on sacking managers in just over 10 years, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013.