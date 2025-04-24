Merson claims Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target ‘would suit’ Man Utd

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta ‘would suit’ Manchester United.

Merson discussed Mateta’s future on Sky Sports’ The Football Show and believes a move to Manchester United in the 2025 summer transfer window would be a good fit for the forward.

“I wouldn’t say Arsenal. At the Emirates, teams sit 10 behind the ball and I don’t think he has that guile. He needs grass in front of him where he’s willing,” Merson said.

“He makes good runs, he’s strong, he’s quick and he’s a really good player.

“I thought Man United would go for him in the January transfer window. I think he’s a really good fit for them at the moment with what they need and to steady the ship.

“He’ll lead the line. He defends from the front and he’s a nightmare for defenders. I can’t imagine too many defenders coming off the pitch after a game and going ‘that was a walk in the park’. I think he gets the move this summer.”

Philippe Mateta has impressed for Crystal Palace since Oliver Glasner took over as manager at the club in February 2024.

Reports have suggested that Crystal Palace would be prepared to sell the striker if they get offers of between £35-40 million.

Crystal Palace triggered a 12-month extension to Mateta’s contract earlier this season, with the new deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Mateta has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in recent months.