Napoli confirm signing of Everton, Fulham, Spurs and Newcastle target

Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte
Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte. Photo by Shutterstock.

Napoli have finally confirmed the signing of Scott McTominay from Manchester United.

The Scotland international joins the Serie A giants for a fee believed to be £25million.

Manchester United will also retain a 10 per cent sell-on fee as part of the agreement.

Scott McTominay travelled to Napoli earlier this week to undergo a medical ahead of the anticipated transfer.

Everton, Fulham, Tottenham and Newcastle United are some of the clubs that have been linked with the 27-year-old in the 2024 summer transfer window.

