Napoli confirm signing of Everton, Fulham, Spurs and Newcastle target

Napoli have finally confirmed the signing of Scott McTominay from Manchester United.

The Scotland international joins the Serie A giants for a fee believed to be £25million.

Manchester United will also retain a 10 per cent sell-on fee as part of the agreement.

Scott McTominay travelled to Napoli earlier this week to undergo a medical ahead of the anticipated transfer.

Everton, Fulham, Tottenham and Newcastle United are some of the clubs that have been linked with the 27-year-old in the 2024 summer transfer window.